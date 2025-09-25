Left Menu

Corruption Charges: HPSEBL Engineers Involved in Major Fraud

Three retired engineers from HPSEBL and two directors from a private firm face charges for allegedly granting undue benefits to the company, leading to a loss of Rs 11.84 crore for the Board. A complaint filed in 2025 by the HPSEBL chairman highlighted unauthorized electricity reconnections and financial approval discrepancies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh's State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has filed charges against three former engineers from the State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) and two company directors for alleged corruption.

The case accuses them of providing unwarranted benefits to a private firm, causing HPSEBL significant financial losses.

The complaint initiated in March 2025 outlines unauthorized electricity reconnections and bypassed financial protocols, triggering an investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

