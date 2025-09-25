Corruption Charges: HPSEBL Engineers Involved in Major Fraud
Three retired engineers from HPSEBL and two directors from a private firm face charges for allegedly granting undue benefits to the company, leading to a loss of Rs 11.84 crore for the Board. A complaint filed in 2025 by the HPSEBL chairman highlighted unauthorized electricity reconnections and financial approval discrepancies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh's State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has filed charges against three former engineers from the State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) and two company directors for alleged corruption.
The case accuses them of providing unwarranted benefits to a private firm, causing HPSEBL significant financial losses.
The complaint initiated in March 2025 outlines unauthorized electricity reconnections and bypassed financial protocols, triggering an investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's Anti-Dumping Investigation Raises Global Trade Tensions
Controversy Surrounds Air India Crash Investigation as Captain's Family Defends His Actions
Philips Navigates U.S. Import Investigation on Medical Tech
Thane Police Pioneer India's First Cryptocurrency Investigation Cell
U.S. Commerce Department Launches Crucial National Security Investigations