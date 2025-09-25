Corruption Charges: HPSEBL Engineers Involved in Major Fraud

Himachal Pradesh's State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has filed charges against three former engineers from the State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) and two company directors for alleged corruption.

The case accuses them of providing unwarranted benefits to a private firm, causing HPSEBL significant financial losses.

The complaint initiated in March 2025 outlines unauthorized electricity reconnections and bypassed financial protocols, triggering an investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

