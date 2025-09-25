Mathura Shooting: BJP Leader's Home Attacked Amidst Land Dispute

In a shocking incident that has sent ripples across political circles, unidentified assailants opened fire at the residence of BJP's Mathura district president Nirbhay Pandey. The attack reportedly involved threats to a Cabinet Minister's representative. Police are investigating the matter amidst tensions over a land dispute.

Superintendent of Police (Rural), Suresh Chandra Rawat, confirmed that an FIR has been lodged following the late-night incident in Kosi Kalan town. A manhunt is underway as efforts intensify to track down those responsible for the assault.

The situation escalates as Lokesh Pandit, a noted criminal from Bharatpur, emerges as a suspect. Pandit, who recently got bail, allegedly threatened Pandey over a land issue shortly before the attack. Police are examining CCTV footage to expedite the arrest.

