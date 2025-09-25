Mathura Shooting: BJP Leader's Home Attacked Amidst Land Dispute
Unidentified assailants opened fire at BJP's Mathura district president Nirbhay Pandey's home, threatening Cabinet Minister's representative and nephew. The incident is linked to a land dispute involving criminal Lokesh Pandit. Police have launched a manhunt and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators.
In a shocking incident that has sent ripples across political circles, unidentified assailants opened fire at the residence of BJP's Mathura district president Nirbhay Pandey. The attack reportedly involved threats to a Cabinet Minister's representative. Police are investigating the matter amidst tensions over a land dispute.
Superintendent of Police (Rural), Suresh Chandra Rawat, confirmed that an FIR has been lodged following the late-night incident in Kosi Kalan town. A manhunt is underway as efforts intensify to track down those responsible for the assault.
The situation escalates as Lokesh Pandit, a noted criminal from Bharatpur, emerges as a suspect. Pandit, who recently got bail, allegedly threatened Pandey over a land issue shortly before the attack. Police are examining CCTV footage to expedite the arrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
