Swift Justice: Serial Offender Arrested in Budgam
A serial offender has been arrested in Budgam district for allegedly sexually assaulting three children. Police took prompt action, registering a case under relevant laws, including the POCSO Act. A forensic team preserved the crime scene, collected evidence, and medical examinations were conducted to ensure a strong case.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-09-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 23:58 IST
- Country:
- India
A serial offender was apprehended in a swift action by police in Budgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, for an alleged sexual assault on children.
According to a police spokesperson, the accused was involved in repeated sexual assaults on three children. Beerwah police station swiftly registered a case under relevant sections, including the POCSO Act, leading to the offender's arrest.
A forensic team meticulously preserved the crime scene and secured vital evidence. In addition, prompt medical examinations of the victims were conducted, ensuring a comprehensive investigation and robust prosecution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
