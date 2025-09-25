Left Menu

Swift Justice: Serial Offender Arrested in Budgam

A serial offender has been arrested in Budgam district for allegedly sexually assaulting three children. Police took prompt action, registering a case under relevant laws, including the POCSO Act. A forensic team preserved the crime scene, collected evidence, and medical examinations were conducted to ensure a strong case.

Updated: 25-09-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 23:58 IST
  • India

A serial offender was apprehended in a swift action by police in Budgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, for an alleged sexual assault on children.

According to a police spokesperson, the accused was involved in repeated sexual assaults on three children. Beerwah police station swiftly registered a case under relevant sections, including the POCSO Act, leading to the offender's arrest.

A forensic team meticulously preserved the crime scene and secured vital evidence. In addition, prompt medical examinations of the victims were conducted, ensuring a comprehensive investigation and robust prosecution.

