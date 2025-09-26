Calcutta High Court Grants Bail to Ex-Minister Partha Chatterjee in Education Scandal

In a significant development, the Calcutta High Court has granted bail to Partha Chatterjee, a former West Bengal minister embroiled in a teacher recruitment scandal.

The court, presided over by Justice Suvra Ghosh, imposed strict conditions on Chatterjee, including the surrender of his passport and a travel ban outside the court's jurisdiction, ensuring he remains in the legal boundaries during the trial.

Chatterjee, a Trinamool Congress MLA, was allegedly part of a scheme that involved unauthorized appointments in the education department, leading to a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe following complaints by unsuccessful applicants.

(With inputs from agencies.)