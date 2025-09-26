Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Grants Bail to Ex-Minister Partha Chatterjee in Education Scandal

The Calcutta High Court has granted bail to former minister Partha Chatterjee in the teacher recruitment scandal. Conditions include passport surrender and restricted travel. Chatterjee, a Trinamool Congress MLA, was linked to illegal hiring in the education sector, prompting a CBI investigation after unsuccessful candidates raised concerns.

In a significant development, the Calcutta High Court has granted bail to Partha Chatterjee, a former West Bengal minister embroiled in a teacher recruitment scandal.

The court, presided over by Justice Suvra Ghosh, imposed strict conditions on Chatterjee, including the surrender of his passport and a travel ban outside the court's jurisdiction, ensuring he remains in the legal boundaries during the trial.

Chatterjee, a Trinamool Congress MLA, was allegedly part of a scheme that involved unauthorized appointments in the education department, leading to a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe following complaints by unsuccessful applicants.

