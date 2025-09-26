Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Sparks Protests: Students Demand CBI Probe
Students in Uttarakhand, under the banner of the Unemployed Union, and the opposition Congress have intensified protests demanding a CBI probe into the alleged UKSSSC exam paper leak. Despite government attempts to quell unrest by forming an SIT, protests continue, with calls for stronger investigative action.
The standoff between protesting students and the Uttarakhand state government persists as demands intensify for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged paper leak in the UKSSSC exam.
Attempts by the government to appease protesters, who have been staging an indefinite sit-in under the Uttarakhand Unemployed Union's banner, have so far been unsuccessful. Accusations center around three pages allegedly leaked from the exam conducted last Sunday.
As tensions escalate, Congress has joined statewide protests, pressing for a CBI investigation overseen by a high court judge. Concurrently, government officials responsible for the exam administration have been suspended amid ongoing investigations.
