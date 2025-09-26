Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Sparks Protests: Students Demand CBI Probe

The standoff between protesting students and the Uttarakhand state government persists as demands intensify for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged paper leak in the UKSSSC exam.

Attempts by the government to appease protesters, who have been staging an indefinite sit-in under the Uttarakhand Unemployed Union's banner, have so far been unsuccessful. Accusations center around three pages allegedly leaked from the exam conducted last Sunday.

As tensions escalate, Congress has joined statewide protests, pressing for a CBI investigation overseen by a high court judge. Concurrently, government officials responsible for the exam administration have been suspended amid ongoing investigations.

