Tension in Leh: Activist's Detention Sparks Unrest

Curfew continues for the fourth consecutive day in Leh, Ladakh, following the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act. The authorities have stepped up security measures, including increased patrolling and raids, in an attempt to maintain order after violence shook the town.

Officials justified Wangchuk's detention, linking his alleged provocative speeches to recent unrest that left four dead and many injured. The administration emphasized the need to prevent further actions threatening public order and to restore calm in Leh town.

Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta plans a high-level security review as curfews and prohibitory orders remain in effect. Over 50 individuals have been detained, and efforts intensify to apprehend instigators as the administration relocates Wangchuk to Jodhpur prison.

