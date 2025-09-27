Left Menu

Tension in Leh: Activist's Detention Sparks Unrest

Leh town in Ladakh remains under curfew for the fourth day after authorities detained climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act. Alleged provocative speeches by Wangchuk are blamed for violence resulting in four deaths. Authorities intensify security measures and plan high-level reviews to restore order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:33 IST
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

Curfew continues for the fourth consecutive day in Leh, Ladakh, following the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act. The authorities have stepped up security measures, including increased patrolling and raids, in an attempt to maintain order after violence shook the town.

Officials justified Wangchuk's detention, linking his alleged provocative speeches to recent unrest that left four dead and many injured. The administration emphasized the need to prevent further actions threatening public order and to restore calm in Leh town.

Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta plans a high-level security review as curfews and prohibitory orders remain in effect. Over 50 individuals have been detained, and efforts intensify to apprehend instigators as the administration relocates Wangchuk to Jodhpur prison.

(With inputs from agencies.)

