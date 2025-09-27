Tension in Leh: Activist's Detention Sparks Unrest
Leh town in Ladakh remains under curfew for the fourth day after authorities detained climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act. Alleged provocative speeches by Wangchuk are blamed for violence resulting in four deaths. Authorities intensify security measures and plan high-level reviews to restore order.
- Country:
- India
Curfew continues for the fourth consecutive day in Leh, Ladakh, following the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act. The authorities have stepped up security measures, including increased patrolling and raids, in an attempt to maintain order after violence shook the town.
Officials justified Wangchuk's detention, linking his alleged provocative speeches to recent unrest that left four dead and many injured. The administration emphasized the need to prevent further actions threatening public order and to restore calm in Leh town.
Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta plans a high-level security review as curfews and prohibitory orders remain in effect. Over 50 individuals have been detained, and efforts intensify to apprehend instigators as the administration relocates Wangchuk to Jodhpur prison.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sonam Wangchuk's Detention Sparks Outrage Over Ladakh Protests
Ladakh Protests: Tensions Rise as Violence Erupts Over Statehood Demands
Clash Erupts Amid Religious Campaign: 'I Love Muhammad' Demonstration Sparks Violence in Bareilly
A Tragic Apology: Former Mexican Immigration Chief's Public Regret Over Detention Center Fire
Tension in UP's Bareilly after violence following Friday prayers at mosque; police use force; DM says situation under control.