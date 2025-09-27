Man Convicted for Horrific Assault on Two-Year-Old in Chakka

A Special Court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) confirmed the conviction of Hasan Kutty, a 46-year-old man from Idava, for the abduction and sexual assault of a young girl last year.

The chilling crime occurred on the night of February 19, 2024, when Kutty abducted the child from her sleeping parents and committed the act near a railway line. Despite his attempt to flee and alter his appearance, police apprehended him after an intense investigation using CCTV and forensic evidence.

Kutty, who has a history of criminal activity, including a previous child abuse case, will be sentenced on October 3. The case has been closely followed due to its heinous nature and the meticulous investigation involved.