Man Convicted for Horrific Assault on Two-Year-Old in Chakka

A Special POCSO Court convicted Hasan Kutty for abducting and sexually assaulting a two-year-old girl near Chakka. The horrifying incident occurred in February last year. The investigation revealed Kutty's involvement through CCTV and forensic evidence. Kutty was previously involved in multiple criminal cases. Sentencing is scheduled for October 3.

A Special Court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) confirmed the conviction of Hasan Kutty, a 46-year-old man from Idava, for the abduction and sexual assault of a young girl last year.

The chilling crime occurred on the night of February 19, 2024, when Kutty abducted the child from her sleeping parents and committed the act near a railway line. Despite his attempt to flee and alter his appearance, police apprehended him after an intense investigation using CCTV and forensic evidence.

Kutty, who has a history of criminal activity, including a previous child abuse case, will be sentenced on October 3. The case has been closely followed due to its heinous nature and the meticulous investigation involved.

