Tensions Erupt in Bareilly: A Clash over 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign

A crackdown by Uttar Pradesh police followed the recent Bareilly violence sparked during the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign protests. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that his government would not tolerate disturbances to law and order.

Addressing a 'Viksit UP' event, Adityanath appeared to target cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, jailed on charges of orchestrating the unrest. The chief minister emphasized that attempts to disrupt peace would be met with a firm hand, preserving the progress made since 2017.

The authorities aim to identify over 500 suspects using videos and CCTV footage. The UP government condemned the events as a 'well-planned conspiracy' to hinder development initiatives, including the Noida International Trade Show, by creating unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)