Tensions Erupt in Bareilly: A Clash over 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a strict stance against rioters following the Bareilly violence related to the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign. Cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan was arrested for allegedly instigating the protests. The government views this as a pre-planned attempt to destabilize the region.
A crackdown by Uttar Pradesh police followed the recent Bareilly violence sparked during the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign protests. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that his government would not tolerate disturbances to law and order.
Addressing a 'Viksit UP' event, Adityanath appeared to target cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, jailed on charges of orchestrating the unrest. The chief minister emphasized that attempts to disrupt peace would be met with a firm hand, preserving the progress made since 2017.
The authorities aim to identify over 500 suspects using videos and CCTV footage. The UP government condemned the events as a 'well-planned conspiracy' to hinder development initiatives, including the Noida International Trade Show, by creating unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
