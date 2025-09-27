Left Menu

Russia's Setback at UN Aviation Vote

Russia failed to secure enough votes to rejoin the UN aviation agency's governing council after its 2022 actions in Ukraine. The International Civil Aviation Organization, crucial for civil aviation safety, did not accept Russia's call for a vote repeat. Russia is criticized for disrupting global navigation systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:28 IST
Russia faced a significant setback on Saturday as it failed to garner sufficient support to regain a seat on the United Nations aviation agency's governing council. The decision comes amid ongoing condemnation of Moscow's actions following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

During the assembly held in Montreal, Russia received only 87 votes, falling short of the 93 required to return to the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) 36-nation council. The council includes major players in air transport like China, Brazil, the United States, and Australia. Following the vote, a Russian representative's request for another round was swiftly rejected by the assembly.

In addition to controversies surrounding the Ukraine conflict, Russia faces allegations of interfering with global navigation signals, which it denies. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy voiced concerns over Russia's role in international aviation, citing safety risks. The ICAO remains pivotal for setting global aviation safety standards.

