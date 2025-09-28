Russia and Belarus: A Return to Paralympic Competition

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has reinstated full membership privileges for Russia and Belarus, reversing partial suspensions placed on them following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine by Moscow. This decision was made after a focused vote at the IPC General Assembly held in Seoul, marking a significant shift in the IPC's approach.

Despite the backdrop of Belarus serving as a crucial strategic base for Russian military operations, the IPC has opted to lift the suspensions, allowing both nations to rejoin the Paralympic community. The IPC announced plans to collaboratively work with the two nations to establish practical arrangements ensuring their participation as neutrals.

The International Olympic Committee, however, remains firm in its sanctions, allowing Russian athletes to compete only as neutral entities at the forthcoming Winter Olympics. In Seoul, the vote saw Russia's full suspension rejected 111-55, while Belarus secured similar support, with both countries avoiding partial suspensions following closely contested votes.

