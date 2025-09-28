Accusation Drama: Durov's Clash with French Intelligence
Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, accused French intelligence of requesting censorship of Moldovan voices during a pivotal election, allegedly in exchange for judicial favors in France. This accusation adds to his previous claims of France's interference in Romanian politics, all amidst his legal challenges in France.
MOSCOW, Sept 28 - In a dramatic series of accusations, Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder of Telegram, has alleged that French intelligence sought to manipulate Moldovan voices on his platform during key parliamentary elections. This move, he claims, was an attempt to influence political directions amid Moldova's pivotal election.
The Moldovan election is critical as it could shape the country's aspirations to join the European Union. Durov suggests the illicit request was exchanged for favorable comments to the French judiciary, where he faces ongoing legal scrutiny. Durov was arrested earlier this year and remains under supervision.
This isn't the first such accusation from Durov; he previously alleged similar French interference in Romania. France's foreign ministry has reacted, disputing these claims and noting the repetitive nature of Durov's allegations. With over 1 billion users, Telegram's influence in Eastern European politics remains under significant focus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nitish Kumar Launches Development Projects Ahead of Bihar Elections
Durov Claims French Intelligence Sought Censorship: A Moldovan Election Tangle
Mizoram's Dampa: A Crucial Bypoll Amid Bihar Elections
High-Stakes Nuapada Bypoll to Coincide with Bihar Elections
Kejriwal Gears Up AAP for Goa Zilla Panchayat Elections