MOSCOW, Sept 28 - In a dramatic series of accusations, Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder of Telegram, has alleged that French intelligence sought to manipulate Moldovan voices on his platform during key parliamentary elections. This move, he claims, was an attempt to influence political directions amid Moldova's pivotal election.

The Moldovan election is critical as it could shape the country's aspirations to join the European Union. Durov suggests the illicit request was exchanged for favorable comments to the French judiciary, where he faces ongoing legal scrutiny. Durov was arrested earlier this year and remains under supervision.

This isn't the first such accusation from Durov; he previously alleged similar French interference in Romania. France's foreign ministry has reacted, disputing these claims and noting the repetitive nature of Durov's allegations. With over 1 billion users, Telegram's influence in Eastern European politics remains under significant focus.

