Hostage Crisis Deepens as Hamas Loses Contact
Hamas' armed wing reported losing contact with two hostages during Israeli military actions in Gaza City. They urged Israel to halt air raids to ensure the hostages' safety. Families of the hostages asked for their identities to remain confidential, following the initial report by Reuters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 22:16 IST
In a significant development, Hamas' armed wing announced on Sunday that it had lost communication with two hostages amid ongoing Israeli military maneuvers in two Gaza City neighborhoods.
A statement from the al-Qassam Brigades called for a suspension of air sorties by Israel for 24 hours, beginning at 6 p.m., aimed at safeguarding the hostages.
After Reuters published the initial report, the hostages' families have requested that media outlets refrain from disclosing their names.
(With inputs from agencies.)
