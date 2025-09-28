Hostage Crisis Deepens as Hamas Loses Contact

In a significant development, Hamas' armed wing announced on Sunday that it had lost communication with two hostages amid ongoing Israeli military maneuvers in two Gaza City neighborhoods.

A statement from the al-Qassam Brigades called for a suspension of air sorties by Israel for 24 hours, beginning at 6 p.m., aimed at safeguarding the hostages.

After Reuters published the initial report, the hostages' families have requested that media outlets refrain from disclosing their names.

(With inputs from agencies.)