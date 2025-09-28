Left Menu

Hostage Crisis Deepens as Hamas Loses Contact

Hamas' armed wing reported losing contact with two hostages during Israeli military actions in Gaza City. They urged Israel to halt air raids to ensure the hostages' safety. Families of the hostages asked for their identities to remain confidential, following the initial report by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 22:16 IST
Hostage Crisis Deepens as Hamas Loses Contact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Hamas' armed wing announced on Sunday that it had lost communication with two hostages amid ongoing Israeli military maneuvers in two Gaza City neighborhoods.

A statement from the al-Qassam Brigades called for a suspension of air sorties by Israel for 24 hours, beginning at 6 p.m., aimed at safeguarding the hostages.

After Reuters published the initial report, the hostages' families have requested that media outlets refrain from disclosing their names.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Charts Ambitious Course for Maritime Sector with Historic MoUs

India Charts Ambitious Course for Maritime Sector with Historic MoUs

 India
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Teen Found Dead Amid Ethnic Violence

Tragedy in Manipur: Teen Found Dead Amid Ethnic Violence

 India
3
PDUNASS Graduates Future EPFO Leaders with Holistic Training Program

PDUNASS Graduates Future EPFO Leaders with Holistic Training Program

 India
4
KTR Slams Congress Amid Heightened Tensions Over Almatti Dam Expansion

KTR Slams Congress Amid Heightened Tensions Over Almatti Dam Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025