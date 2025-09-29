Heroin Bust in Meghalaya: Major Seizure and Arrests
Two men from Manipur were arrested in Meghalaya for possessing heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore. The joint operation by West Jaintia Hills Police and the state Anti-Narcotic Task Force led to the seizure from a vehicle. A case under the NDPS Act is being investigated further.
Authorities in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district arrested two men from Manipur and seized heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore, officials confirmed on Monday.
The operation, prompted by a tip-off, involved a collaboration between the West Jaintia Hills Police and the state Anti-Narcotic Task Force. They intercepted a vehicle late Sunday near the Phramer Mer police traffic cell.
The suspects, Chuchung Serto and Thanggin Towthang, from Manipur's Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts respectively, were caught with 50 soap boxes containing 512.63 gm of heroin. Additional items seized included currency notes from various countries and two mobile phones. The bust led to a case being filed under the NDPS Act, with ongoing investigations to uncover potential cross-border connections.
