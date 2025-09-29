Left Menu

Guilty Verdict: Death Sentence in Tragic Raibagh Case

A POSCO Court has sentenced Bharatesh Raosab Mirji to death for the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Belagavi district. The incident occurred in October 2019. Mirji kidnapped the girl, assaulted her, and disposed of her body in a well. A missing person's report led to his arrest.

A POSCO Court has handed down a death sentence to Bharatesh Raosab Mirji for his heinous acts against an eight-year-old girl in Raibagh Taluk, Belagavi district.

The gruesome incident took place in October 2019 when the convict abducted and murdered the young victim. After committing the crime, Mirji attempted to conceal his actions by tying the child's lifeless body to a rock and discarding it in a well.

A missing person's report filed by the victim's father initiated an investigation that ultimately led to the discovery of the girl's body and Mirji's arrest. On September 26, the POSCO Court issued its verdict, imposing capital punishment and a fine of Rs 45,000 on the accused.

