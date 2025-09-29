Left Menu

Court Grants Bail to YSRCP Leader in Alleged Liquor Scam

YSRCP leader and Rajampet MP P V Midhun Reddy was granted bail in connection with a Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam. The court required a bond of Rs 2 lakh and imposed conditions, including regular court appearances and restrictions on travel and communication with involved parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:29 IST
A local court granted bail to YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Rajampet Member of Parliament (MP) P V Midhun Reddy on Monday. The bail is in connection with the alleged Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime.

The ACB Court ordered Midhun Reddy to submit a bond of Rs 2 lakh and two sureties. He is also restricted from leaving the country without providing prior notice to the court, according to his advocate, Nagarjuna Reddy.

The court instructed Midhun Reddy to appear before the investigation officer every Friday and Monday. He is also prohibited from making public comments concerning the alleged scam and from contacting any witnesses or accused individuals involved in the case. His arrest by Andhra Pradesh police occurred on July 19 following extensive questioning by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

