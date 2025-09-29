Left Menu

Tragic Explosion at Illegal Firecracker Unit: A Gripping Tale of Negligence

A devastating explosion occurred at an alleged illegal firecracker unit in Rewadi Khurd village, causing the deaths of Noor Mohammad and his daughter while critically injuring his son. The incident has prompted an inquiry and led to police suspensions due to negligence.

Updated: 29-09-2025 17:42 IST
An explosion at an alleged illegal firecracker unit in Rewadi Khurd village has resulted in the tragic death of a father and daughter, while critically injuring his son. Authorities identified the deceased as Noor Mohammad and his daughter Taiyyaba.

Noor Mohammad was reportedly manufacturing firecrackers at his home without a valid license, which was held in the name of his wife Hasina and was under renewal. Mohammad's son, Ali Sher, was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The incident has led to a suspension of multiple police officers for alleged negligence, with an inquiry initiated to investigate the oversight. Additional SP Mahendra Pal Singh will submit a report on the incident's facts within the timeline set by officials.

