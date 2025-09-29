Tragic Explosion at Illegal Firecracker Unit: A Gripping Tale of Negligence

An explosion at an alleged illegal firecracker unit in Rewadi Khurd village has resulted in the tragic death of a father and daughter, while critically injuring his son. Authorities identified the deceased as Noor Mohammad and his daughter Taiyyaba.

Noor Mohammad was reportedly manufacturing firecrackers at his home without a valid license, which was held in the name of his wife Hasina and was under renewal. Mohammad's son, Ali Sher, was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The incident has led to a suspension of multiple police officers for alleged negligence, with an inquiry initiated to investigate the oversight. Additional SP Mahendra Pal Singh will submit a report on the incident's facts within the timeline set by officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)