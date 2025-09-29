DAHD Highlights Innovation and Sustainability at World Food India 2025

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, made a significant mark at World Food India 2025, held from September 25–28 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. With a strong emphasis on innovation, sustainability, and farmer-centric growth, the Department’s pavilion drew wide attention, reflecting India’s rising role in global livestock and dairy development.

Pavilion Inauguration and Key Highlights

The pavilion was inaugurated on September 25 in the presence of Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel, Minister of State, and brought together 15 startups showcasing innovations in livestock-based dairy products, feed technology, healthcare solutions, and digital platforms.

Key attractions included:

Live demonstrations by startups offering real-time product experiences.

A specially designed “Selfie Point” that encouraged public interaction and social media engagement.

Displays of flagship government schemes such as the National Livestock Mission, Rashtriya Gokul Mission, and Dairy Infrastructure Development Fund, alongside new initiatives in animal health, productivity, and welfare.

The pavilion highlighted the government’s commitment to sustainable livestock growth, with a focus on empowering farmers, promoting entrepreneurship, and expanding market access.

CEO Roundtable and Industry Engagement

On the inaugural day, DAHD actively participated in the CEO Roundtable, which brought together leading voices from industry, policy, and investment. The discussions focused on:

Expanding opportunities for private sector participation in livestock and dairy.

Strengthening public-private partnerships to boost rural entrepreneurship.

Policy frameworks to support innovation and ensure global competitiveness.

Investment prospects in infrastructure, logistics, and value-added dairy products.

The session underscored India’s growing potential as a hub for livestock-based food processing and exports, with DAHD playing a central role in policy support and facilitation.

Knowledge Session on Sustainable Livestock

On September 25, DAHD hosted a Knowledge Session on “Sustainable Livestock Production: Emerging Opportunities in Non-Bovine Sector.” The event explored:

Growth potential in poultry, piggery, goat and sheep farming , and fisheries.

Integration of technology and climate-smart practices in animal husbandry.

Sustainable feed and breeding techniques to reduce environmental impact.

Strategies to tap export markets for non-bovine products.

Experts, entrepreneurs, and policymakers stressed that diversifying into the non-bovine sector could enhance farmer incomes, reduce regional disparities, and build resilience in India’s livestock economy.

Startup Participation and Entrepreneurial Growth

The presence of 15 innovative startups brought fresh energy to the pavilion. Their solutions ranged from nutrient-rich dairy products and AI-driven livestock health monitoring to eco-friendly packaging and blockchain-enabled supply chain systems.

These startups not only highlighted India’s entrepreneurial potential but also demonstrated how technology and innovation can address challenges in productivity, sustainability, and consumer demand.

Platform for Global and Domestic Collaboration

The DAHD pavilion attracted strong participation from foreign delegates, investors, policymakers, and entrepreneurs, serving as a dynamic platform for:

Dialogue on government schemes and their impact on farmers.

Exploring investment opportunities in livestock and dairy.

Fostering future collaborations with international stakeholders.

The initiative reflects the Department’s broader mission of aligning India’s livestock sector with global food security goals while ensuring sustainable growth at home.

Towards a Sustainable and Inclusive Future

DAHD’s presence at World Food India 2025 reaffirmed its vision of transforming India’s livestock and dairy ecosystem by:

Promoting financial inclusion and entrepreneurship in rural areas.

Scaling up climate-resilient animal husbandry practices .

Enhancing exports and global competitiveness in dairy and non-bovine products.

Leveraging digital platforms and technology for efficiency and transparency.

The Department emphasised that livestock not only contributes to nutrition and livelihoods but also plays a central role in inclusive rural development.