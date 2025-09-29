Convicted Rapist and Murderer Absconds After Parole

A prisoner serving a life sentence for the rape and murder of a minor has failed to return to jail following a 10-week parole, authorities disclosed on Monday.

According to a senior police officer, an FIR was lodged at Bhondsi police station on Sunday as the hunt to capture the absconding prisoner intensified. Jail Assistant Superintendent Amarjeet confirmed, "Prisoner Sunny was released on 10 weeks of parole and was expected to return, but he has absconded."

The convict was originally sentenced for the 2018 rape and murder of a girl in Rewari district, leading to his life imprisonment. Following his conviction, Sunny was transferred to Bhondsi Jail in Gurugram.

(With inputs from agencies.)