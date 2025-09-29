Left Menu

Convicted Rapist and Murderer Absconds After Parole

A convict serving life for raping and murdering a minor did not return after a 10-week parole, prompting police to launch a manhunt. The convict, Sunny, vanished after failing to report back to Bhondsi Jail, where he was transferred following his sentencing for the 2018 Rewari district crime.

A prisoner serving a life sentence for the rape and murder of a minor has failed to return to jail following a 10-week parole, authorities disclosed on Monday.

According to a senior police officer, an FIR was lodged at Bhondsi police station on Sunday as the hunt to capture the absconding prisoner intensified. Jail Assistant Superintendent Amarjeet confirmed, "Prisoner Sunny was released on 10 weeks of parole and was expected to return, but he has absconded."

The convict was originally sentenced for the 2018 rape and murder of a girl in Rewari district, leading to his life imprisonment. Following his conviction, Sunny was transferred to Bhondsi Jail in Gurugram.

