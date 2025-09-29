Karnataka Relaxes Civil Service Age Limit to Widen Candidate Pool

The Karnataka government has announced a significant relaxation in the age limit for candidates entering the state civil service through direct recruitment. The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) confirmed the decision.

A new order extends the maximum age limit by three years for all categories, responding to appeals made by public representatives and organizations to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The decision marks an increase from a previous two-year relaxation order dated September 6, 2025.

Applicable to recruitment notices issued up to December 31, 2027, the move aims to accommodate more aspirants across various categories. The DPAR emphasized that recruitment authorities had paused notifications pending implementation of an internal reservation for Scheduled Castes.

(With inputs from agencies.)