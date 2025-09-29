Left Menu

Mysterious Murders Unravel in Ranchi: Two Women Found Dead

In Ranchi, Jharkhand, the bodies of two women were discovered at separate locations. An unidentified woman, suspected to be murdered, was found on a hilltop, while Sangeeta Devi's body was retrieved from a well. Investigations are ongoing, with authorities awaiting autopsy results for further insights.

  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling discovery on Monday, police in Ranchi, Jharkhand, found the bodies of two women at different locations in the city.

The first victim, an unidentified woman believed to be between 28 and 30 years of age, was discovered on a hilltop in the Pani Taki area of Booty More. Sadar police station officer in-charge Kuldeep Kumar remarked that initial assessments strongly suggest murder, given the injuries to her head. Her body has since been sent to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences for a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, in the second incident, Sangeeta Devi, 25, was found in a well inside the Ratu Police station area. Married to a local man in Teekaratoli, her body bore injuries to the face and head. The rural Superintendent of Police, Praveen Pushkar, confirmed an FIR has been filed, and the investigation is currently in progress. Devi's body has also been sent for a post-mortem at RIMS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

