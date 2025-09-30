Europe's Delicate Balance: Not at War, Yet No Longer at Peace

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz delivered a stark message on Monday, stating that Europe currently exists in a precarious state of 'not at war, but no longer at peace' with Russia. His remarks came during a media event in Duesseldorf.

Merz described Russia's war as an assault on democracy and freedom, with Moscow's actions aimed at fracturing European unity. He emphasized his support for an EU proposal to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's military efforts, highlighting the potential for several years of support.

Merz suggested that this strategy could make it economically challenging for Russia to sustain its war on Ukraine over the coming years, potentially altering the geopolitical equilibrium.

