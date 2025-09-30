Europe's Delicate Balance: Not at War, Yet No Longer at Peace
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz highlights a precarious state of 'not at war, but no longer at peace' between Europe and Russia. He emphasizes Russia's threat to democracy and unity, and supports freezing Russian assets to fund Ukrainian military efforts, potentially straining Russia economically within years.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz delivered a stark message on Monday, stating that Europe currently exists in a precarious state of 'not at war, but no longer at peace' with Russia. His remarks came during a media event in Duesseldorf.
Merz described Russia's war as an assault on democracy and freedom, with Moscow's actions aimed at fracturing European unity. He emphasized his support for an EU proposal to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's military efforts, highlighting the potential for several years of support.
Merz suggested that this strategy could make it economically challenging for Russia to sustain its war on Ukraine over the coming years, potentially altering the geopolitical equilibrium.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unity and Development: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Uttar Pradesh
Kharge's Nagaland Rally: A Pledge for Safe Democracy and Governance
India-EU Trade Talks: A Missed Breakthrough Opportunity
Unity in Defense: Europe and Taiwan in Face of Authoritarian Threats
Ladakh's Path to Peace: A Community's Resilience Amidst Turmoil