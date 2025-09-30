Ukrainian Suspect in Nord Stream Explosions Detained in Poland

Volodymyr Z., a Ukrainian national, has been apprehended in Poland in connection with the Nord Stream explosions, according to a report by private radio station RMF FM. The arrest followed a European arrest warrant issued by a German court over the alleged incident.

The Nord Stream blasts, described as acts of sabotage by both Moscow and Western nations, significantly disrupted Russian gas supplies to Europe in 2022. This event exacerbated tensions within the Ukraine conflict and sparked an energy crisis across the continent. Neither the culprits nor the responsible parties have been identified, with Ukraine denying any involvement.

Earlier this year in August, Italian authorities detained another Ukrainian individual suspected of orchestrating the attacks. However, there has been no immediate statement from prosecutors in either Poland or Germany regarding this recent detention.

