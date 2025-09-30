Turkey Joins Mediation Talks on Gaza in Qatar

In a significant diplomatic move, Turkey will participate in the upcoming mediation team meeting on the Gaza conflict, to be held in Qatar. This meeting emphasizes international efforts to address ongoing tensions in the region.

The announcement was confirmed by a spokesperson from Qatar's foreign ministry on Tuesday, underscoring the collaborative stance taken by multiple nations in search of a resolution.

Additionally, Qatar expressed satisfaction with the security assurances it received from the United States after recent Israeli attacks on Doha, showcasing a robust international response to regional security dynamics.

