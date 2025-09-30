Turkey Joins Mediation Talks on Gaza in Qatar
Turkey is set to participate in a mediation team meeting addressing the Gaza situation, scheduled to take place in Qatar. The Qatari foreign ministry affirmed their satisfaction with U.S. security assurances following recent tensions with Israel.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:21 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a significant diplomatic move, Turkey will participate in the upcoming mediation team meeting on the Gaza conflict, to be held in Qatar. This meeting emphasizes international efforts to address ongoing tensions in the region.
The announcement was confirmed by a spokesperson from Qatar's foreign ministry on Tuesday, underscoring the collaborative stance taken by multiple nations in search of a resolution.
Additionally, Qatar expressed satisfaction with the security assurances it received from the United States after recent Israeli attacks on Doha, showcasing a robust international response to regional security dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Tensions: U.S. Considers Tomahawk Supply to Ukraine
The Dual Reality: Booming U.S. Economy vs. Stagnant Job Growth
Auto Sector Bankruptcies Spark Concerns Over U.S. Credit Market Health
Pound's Tumultuous Ride Amid U.S. Shutdown Threat and UK Deficit Concerns
Dollar Drama: U.S. Shutdown Looms Over Global Currencies