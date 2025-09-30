Around the World: Key Global Developments in the News

The global landscape is bustling with activity as the U.S. gears up to deport 400 Iranians who mostly entered illegally. An Iranian official disclosed this as part of President Trump's tighter immigration policy.

Meanwhile, President Trump secured support from Israeli PM Netanyahu for a peace proposal aimed at ending the Gaza conflict. However, Hamas's acceptance remains uncertain.

In Asia, South Korea and Japan pledged to tackle trade issues and reaffirm their stance on North Korean denuclearization, strengthening their diplomatic ties.

