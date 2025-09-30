Left Menu

Around the World: Key Global Developments in the News

This summary highlights several global news developments, including U.S. plans to deport Iranian nationals, Trump's Gaza peace proposal, South Korea and Japan's trade talks, espionage concerns involving China, and the looming U.S. government shutdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:27 IST
Around the World: Key Global Developments in the News
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The global landscape is bustling with activity as the U.S. gears up to deport 400 Iranians who mostly entered illegally. An Iranian official disclosed this as part of President Trump's tighter immigration policy.

Meanwhile, President Trump secured support from Israeli PM Netanyahu for a peace proposal aimed at ending the Gaza conflict. However, Hamas's acceptance remains uncertain.

In Asia, South Korea and Japan pledged to tackle trade issues and reaffirm their stance on North Korean denuclearization, strengthening their diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

