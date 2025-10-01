Left Menu

Tension Rises: China's National Day Ceremony at Scarborough Shoal

China's coast guard conducted a National Day flag-raising ceremony at the contested Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, vowing to maintain its presence there. The area is claimed by both China and the Philippines, leading to diplomatic tensions and maritime clashes over control and access.

China's coast guard marked National Day with a flag-raising ceremony at the disputed Scarborough Shoal, a hotspot in the South China Sea. The move reinforces Beijing's territorial claims, despite competing interests from the Philippines.

The Scarborough Shoal, also known as Huangyan Island in China and Panatag Shoal in the Philippines, remains under effective Chinese control. In 2016, an international court ruling favored Manila, stating China's blockade violated international law but didn't resolve the sovereignty issue.

Recent tensions have involved aggressive maneuvers and accusations from both countries of illegal activities in the region. China's People's Liberation Army has intensified local patrols, clashing with the Philippine Coast Guard over territorial rights.

