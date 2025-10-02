Hamas-Linked Arrests in Germany Raise Security Concerns Ahead of Militant Attack Anniversary
German police arrested three men suspected of plotting violence against Jewish targets for Hamas. Prosecutors say they were procuring weapons for attacks on Israeli or Jewish institutions in Germany. Hamas denies involvement, focusing on resisting Israeli occupation. Weapons, including an AK-47, were discovered during the arrests.
German police have apprehended three suspects linked to plans for attacks on Jewish targets, allegedly orchestrated for Hamas. Authorities suspect these individuals are foreign operatives gathering firearms for violent acts against Israeli institutions in Germany.
During the arrests, a cache of weapons, including an AK-47 assault rifle and several pistols, was uncovered. Hamas, designated a terrorist organization in Europe and the U.S., denies connections to the detainees, asserting its focus on resisting Israeli actions in Palestine.
In February, similar cases appeared in Berlin courts involving Hamas plots, marking a heightened scrutiny on its activities in Germany. Security at Jewish sites remains stringent, reflecting Germany's strong alliance with Israel post-Holocaust.
