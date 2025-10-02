Altercation in Uttar Pradesh Jail: No Conspiracy, Says Administration

The Uttar Pradesh jail administration has ruled out any conspiracy in the altercation involving former MLA Gayatri Prasad Prajapati and another inmate, Vishwas. The incident, which occurred on the evening of September 30, 2025, has been deemed an 'accidental incident' by officials.

According to a statement from the Directorate General of Prison Administration and Reform Services, what began as a mutual dispute escalated when Prajapati allegedly used abusive language, provoking Vishwas. In response, Vishwas reportedly injured Prajapati with a metal strip extracted from an almirah.

Medical staff and jail authorities immediately attended to Prajapati, who was later sent to King George's Medical University for further consultation. His X-ray and CT scan results were normal. Jail conditions have returned to normal, and an FIR has been filed against Vishwas. An ongoing departmental inquiry aims to further clarify the incident, which remains without evidence of conspiracy.