Altercation in Uttar Pradesh Jail: No Conspiracy, Says Administration

The UP jail administration dismisses conspiracy theories in an altercation involving former MLA Gayatri Prajapati and inmate Vishwas, labeling it an accidental incident. An inquiry finds Prajapati unhurt except for minor injuries caused by Vishwas during a heated exchange. The situation is stable with an ongoing departmental probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-10-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 00:04 IST
The Uttar Pradesh jail administration has ruled out any conspiracy in the altercation involving former MLA Gayatri Prasad Prajapati and another inmate, Vishwas. The incident, which occurred on the evening of September 30, 2025, has been deemed an 'accidental incident' by officials.

According to a statement from the Directorate General of Prison Administration and Reform Services, what began as a mutual dispute escalated when Prajapati allegedly used abusive language, provoking Vishwas. In response, Vishwas reportedly injured Prajapati with a metal strip extracted from an almirah.

Medical staff and jail authorities immediately attended to Prajapati, who was later sent to King George's Medical University for further consultation. His X-ray and CT scan results were normal. Jail conditions have returned to normal, and an FIR has been filed against Vishwas. An ongoing departmental inquiry aims to further clarify the incident, which remains without evidence of conspiracy.

