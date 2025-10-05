Federal Judge Blocks Trump's National Guard Deployment in Portland

A federal judge in Oregon has issued a temporary block against President Donald Trump's administration's plan to deploy the National Guard in Portland.

The injunction was ordered by US District Judge Karin Immergut following a lawsuit initiated by the state of Oregon and the city. The legal challenge came in the wake of the Defense Department's announcement that 200 members of the Oregon National Guard would be placed under federal control for 60 days. This move was intended to shield federal property amid ongoing protests in the city, which President Trump labeled as "war-ravaged." Oregon officials openly disagreed with this characterization, calling it ludicrous.

Recent protests at the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland have drawn modest crowds. Nevertheless, the federal deployment announcement raised significant concerns among local officials and protestors alike about potential escalations.

(With inputs from agencies.)