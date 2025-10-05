Portland's Legal Showdown: Judge Blocks National Guard Deployment

A federal judge in Oregon has temporarily halted President Donald Trump's administration's plans to deploy the National Guard in Portland. The ruling was issued in response to a lawsuit filed by both state and city officials who argued that such a deployment would infringe upon the US Constitution and federal laws.

Judge Karin Immergut's decision emphasized the critical democratic principles at play, including the federal-state relationship and the separation of powers within government branches. While the president often possesses considerable leeway in federalizing National Guard troops, plaintiffs demonstrated that recent Portland protests were neither violent nor chaotic, rendering the deployment unjustified.

Despite the Defence Department's intention to federalize 200 Oregon National Guard members to safeguard federal property, local officials criticized Trump's depiction of the city as 'war-ravaged.' Earlier, federal interventions during racial justice protests in 2020 resulted in tensions and litigation, prompting calls for restraint and adherence to the rule of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)