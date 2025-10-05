Left Menu

Putin Warns: Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine Could Shatter US-Russia Relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that supplying Ukraine with U.S. Tomahawk missiles could destroy Moscow's relationship with Washington. He highlighted increased tensions following U.S. and NATO actions, including possible participation in strikes within Russia. The potential U.S. supply remains uncertain amid conflicting reports and opinions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 14:26 IST
Putin Warns: Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine Could Shatter US-Russia Relations

In a stern warning, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that if the United States were to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, it could severely damage relations between Moscow and Washington. This development comes amid rising tensions following U.S. and NATO actions in the region.

Less than two months after talks between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska, relations have soured due to Russian military advancements in Ukraine and alleged Russian drones entering NATO airspace. Washington's discussions on directly participating in strikes deep into Russian territory further exacerbate the situation.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance mentioned that Washington is considering Ukraine's request for long-range missiles, but there remains uncertainty regarding a final decision. While some reports suggest intelligence sharing on Russian targets, the Trump Administration's plans to provide long-range Tomahawks may face logistical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

