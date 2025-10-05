Left Menu

Controversial Cleric's Aides Face Legal Heat Amidst Violence Probe

Authorities have intensified actions against aides of controversial cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, leading to the arrest of more associates and demolition of illegal properties. This includes the teardown of Raza Palace and legal proceedings against Nafees for fraudulent medical practice. Police have arrested over 70 people related to the September unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 05-10-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 20:05 IST
Authorities have escalated their actions against those associated with controversial cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, arresting another aide in connection with the September 6 violence.

The Bareilly Development Authority completed the demolition of a banquet hall owned by Raza's aide, Nafees, marking intensified scrutiny against illegal properties linked to the cleric's circle.

The health department launched legal actions against Nafees for alleged fraudulent medical practices, while police detained more allies including Farhat, amidst ongoing investigations surrounding unrest incited during the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign.

