Controversial Cleric's Aides Face Legal Heat Amidst Violence Probe

Authorities have escalated their actions against those associated with controversial cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, arresting another aide in connection with the September 6 violence.

The Bareilly Development Authority completed the demolition of a banquet hall owned by Raza's aide, Nafees, marking intensified scrutiny against illegal properties linked to the cleric's circle.

The health department launched legal actions against Nafees for alleged fraudulent medical practices, while police detained more allies including Farhat, amidst ongoing investigations surrounding unrest incited during the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)