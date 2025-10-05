Diplomatic Dialogues: Merz and Trump Tackle Global Crises

In a high-level telephone conversation, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and U.S. President Donald Trump addressed pressing global issues, focusing on developments in Gaza and Ukraine. A German government spokesperson confirmed the dialogue, underscoring the urgency of international diplomatic efforts.

The two leaders aligned on the necessity for quick resolutions, particularly at the upcoming talks in Egypt concerning Gaza. This demonstrates a unified stance between Germany and the United States in addressing Middle Eastern tensions.

On the Ukraine front, Chancellor Merz briefed President Trump on the German plan to deploy frozen Russian assets in support of the Ukrainian armed forces. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to seeking a rapid conclusion to Russia's war of aggression, highlighting the ongoing international pressure towards peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)