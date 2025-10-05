Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Merz and Trump Tackle Global Crises

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed Gaza and Ukraine, advocating for swift resolution. Merz updated Trump on using frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine. Both leaders agreed on striving for a swift resolution to Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 05-10-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 21:32 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: Merz and Trump Tackle Global Crises
Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a high-level telephone conversation, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and U.S. President Donald Trump addressed pressing global issues, focusing on developments in Gaza and Ukraine. A German government spokesperson confirmed the dialogue, underscoring the urgency of international diplomatic efforts.

The two leaders aligned on the necessity for quick resolutions, particularly at the upcoming talks in Egypt concerning Gaza. This demonstrates a unified stance between Germany and the United States in addressing Middle Eastern tensions.

On the Ukraine front, Chancellor Merz briefed President Trump on the German plan to deploy frozen Russian assets in support of the Ukrainian armed forces. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to seeking a rapid conclusion to Russia's war of aggression, highlighting the ongoing international pressure towards peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

