Drug Bust in Himachal Pradesh: Punjab Man Arrested
A Punjab man, Baljit Singh, was arrested in Himachal Pradesh with 30 grams of chitta, an adulterated form of heroin. The arrest occurred during a routine vehicle check by the police. The contraband was seized, and a case under the NDPS Act has been registered.
In a significant drug bust, a man from Punjab has been arrested in Shoghi, Himachal Pradesh, with 30 grams of chitta, an adulterated form of heroin. The local police informed on Monday.
The arrest took place during a routine vehicle inspection conducted by a special police cell at the Shoghi barrier, approximately 13 kilometers from Shimla.
The suspect, identified as Baljit Singh from Kadar Wala village in Punjab's Moga district, was apprehended when police intercepted a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus en route to Shimla. Law enforcement seized the contraband, and a case was filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act as further investigations continue.
