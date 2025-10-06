Left Menu

Drug Bust in Himachal Pradesh: Punjab Man Arrested

A Punjab man, Baljit Singh, was arrested in Himachal Pradesh with 30 grams of chitta, an adulterated form of heroin. The arrest occurred during a routine vehicle check by the police. The contraband was seized, and a case under the NDPS Act has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:56 IST
Drug Bust in Himachal Pradesh: Punjab Man Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, a man from Punjab has been arrested in Shoghi, Himachal Pradesh, with 30 grams of chitta, an adulterated form of heroin. The local police informed on Monday.

The arrest took place during a routine vehicle inspection conducted by a special police cell at the Shoghi barrier, approximately 13 kilometers from Shimla.

The suspect, identified as Baljit Singh from Kadar Wala village in Punjab's Moga district, was apprehended when police intercepted a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus en route to Shimla. Law enforcement seized the contraband, and a case was filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act as further investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
2
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global
3
Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

 United States
4
Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025