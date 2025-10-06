Lula Calls for Tariff Relief in Friendly Trump Dialogue
Brazil's President, Lula, urges U.S. President Trump to lift a 40% tariff on Brazilian goods. The leaders agreed to meet for further discussions. The high tariff comes amid political tensions involving former President Bolsonaro, affecting Brazil's economy. Both countries seek improved communication.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has appealed to U.S. President Donald Trump to consider eliminating the significant 40% tariff on Brazilian exports, according to a government statement released Monday.
Both leaders, during a cordial 30-minute call, scheduled a face-to-face meeting, possibly aligning with the ASEAN Summit in Malaysia. They also exchanged contact information to facilitate direct communication lines.
The conversation, described as positive by Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad, reflects concerns over economic impacts from tariffs, initially set at 10% but increased to 40% in response to internal political issues linked to former President Jair Bolsonaro.
(With inputs from agencies.)
