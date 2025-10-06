Lula Calls for Tariff Relief in Friendly Trump Dialogue

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has appealed to U.S. President Donald Trump to consider eliminating the significant 40% tariff on Brazilian exports, according to a government statement released Monday.

Both leaders, during a cordial 30-minute call, scheduled a face-to-face meeting, possibly aligning with the ASEAN Summit in Malaysia. They also exchanged contact information to facilitate direct communication lines.

The conversation, described as positive by Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad, reflects concerns over economic impacts from tariffs, initially set at 10% but increased to 40% in response to internal political issues linked to former President Jair Bolsonaro.

