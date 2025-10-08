Left Menu

Historic Diplomatic Meeting: North Korea and Laos Strengthen Ties

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith in Pyongyang to discuss strengthening cooperation. The meeting, marked by a welcome ceremony and a 21-gun salute, occurred during Thongloun's visit for North Korea's ruling party celebrations. Other leaders are expected to visit for the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 08-10-2025 03:14 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 03:14 IST
Historic Diplomatic Meeting: North Korea and Laos Strengthen Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a rare diplomatic encounter on Tuesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un engaged in high-profile talks with Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith in Pyongyang. The state media outlet KCNA reported on Wednesday that the meeting was part of efforts to boost cooperation between the two nations.

As part of a grand welcome ceremony, Kim personally greeted Thongloun amid a cheering crowd, top officials, and a 21-gun salute. The discussion focused on ways to enhance mutual cooperation, culminating in a banquet hosted by Kim for the Laotian delegation.

Thongloun's visit comes as part of celebrations marking the North Korean ruling party's anniversary on October 10, marking a significant diplomatic occurrence given North Korea's isolation due to international sanctions. Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Vietnam's Communist Party chief To Lam are also expected to visit for the commemorations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: Gaza Freedom Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Military

Tensions Rise: Gaza Freedom Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Military

 Global
2
Political Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Exploiting Hospital Visit

Political Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Exploiting Ho...

 India
3
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

 India
4
Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025