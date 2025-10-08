Historic Diplomatic Meeting: North Korea and Laos Strengthen Ties

In a rare diplomatic encounter on Tuesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un engaged in high-profile talks with Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith in Pyongyang. The state media outlet KCNA reported on Wednesday that the meeting was part of efforts to boost cooperation between the two nations.

As part of a grand welcome ceremony, Kim personally greeted Thongloun amid a cheering crowd, top officials, and a 21-gun salute. The discussion focused on ways to enhance mutual cooperation, culminating in a banquet hosted by Kim for the Laotian delegation.

Thongloun's visit comes as part of celebrations marking the North Korean ruling party's anniversary on October 10, marking a significant diplomatic occurrence given North Korea's isolation due to international sanctions. Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Vietnam's Communist Party chief To Lam are also expected to visit for the commemorations.

