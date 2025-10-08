Left Menu

Russian Forces Seize Novohryhorivka in Zaporizhzhia

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that its forces have captured the settlement of Novohryhorivka in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region. Reuters could not independently confirm the claim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-10-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 14:51 IST
Russian Forces Seize Novohryhorivka in Zaporizhzhia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that their troops have successfully captured the settlement of Novohryhorivka, located in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region. The announcement marks a significant move in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

However, the claim of control over Novohryhorivka could not be independently verified by Reuters. The complexities of battlefield reporting often make independent verification challenging in conflict zones.

The Zaporizhzhia region has been a focal point in the broader struggle, with both sides seeking to establish control over strategic areas. The geopolitical and military implications of such developments continue to unfold as tensions remain high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bridging the Gap: Imarticus Launches Innovative School for Future Finance Leaders

Bridging the Gap: Imarticus Launches Innovative School for Future Finance Le...

 India
2
Global Ministers Unite: Eighth International Solar Alliance Assembly in New Delhi

Global Ministers Unite: Eighth International Solar Alliance Assembly in New ...

 India
3
Starlink Sets Sights on India's Broadband Market Amid Satcom Boom

Starlink Sets Sights on India's Broadband Market Amid Satcom Boom

 India
4
Germany's Economic Outlook: Growth Amidst Global Tensions

Germany's Economic Outlook: Growth Amidst Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025