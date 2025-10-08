Left Menu

Bollywood in the Crosshairs: Luxury Vehicle Smuggling and ED Raids

The Enforcement Directorate raided several properties linked to actors and business figures in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, as part of an investigation into the alleged smuggling of luxury vehicles from Bhutan to India. The raids were under the Foreign Exchange Management Act and may soon involve money laundering charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:10 IST
The Enforcement Directorate launched extensive raids across various locations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu targeting properties connected to Bollywood figures such as Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan. The raids were part of an ongoing investigation into a Customs case involving the alleged smuggling of luxury cars from Bhutan to India.

Officials from the ED, acting under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, conducted searches in various cities including Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Coimbatore. The operation was expanded to cover auto workshops and vehicle owners, with a total of 17 properties searched, including a location linked to superstar Mammootty.

Preliminary findings suggest a network utilizing falsified documents and illegal vehicle registrations. Among those implicated are high-net-worth individuals, including actors who allegedly purchased the vehicles at undervalued prices. The ED is also considering filing cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

