Gaza Hostage Crisis: Timeline of Key Events and Negotiations
As the Gaza ceasefire talks continue, Israeli and Hamas negotiators exchange lists of prisoners and hostages for potential release. The crisis began on October 7, 2023, with mass kidnappings. Despite temporary ceasefires, numerous hostages remain captive, prompting ongoing negotiations and global attention on resolving the conflict.
In a dynamic development, Israeli and Hamas negotiators have exchanged lists of prisoners and hostages amid ongoing ceasefire talks in Egypt. The discussions aim to release the remaining 48 hostages taken during the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks in southern Israel.
Efforts to negotiate have seen partial success as several hostages were freed during temporary ceasefires in November 2023 and early 2025. However, Israeli forces continue to face challenges, retrieving bodies of hostages who died in captivity or were killed in Israeli strikes, causing public outrage and increasing pressure on the Israeli government.
Throughout the crisis, the families of hostages have maintained a fervent campaign, urging the Israeli leadership to secure a release deal. As talks resume, international eyes remain focused on Egypt, where hopes for resolving the protracted situation persist despite previous negotiations ending in a deadlock.
(With inputs from agencies.)
