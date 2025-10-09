Left Menu

Dollar Gains Amid Yen Weakness and Political Instability in Asia and Europe

The dollar has seen significant gains, fueled by a weak yen due to political changes in Japan and economic uncertainties in Europe. Political instability in Japan and France has pushed investors towards safe assets like gold. The yen has struggled under the leadership shifts in Japan's ruling party, exacerbating currency fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 11:25 IST
Dollar Gains Amid Yen Weakness and Political Instability in Asia and Europe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar has continued its impressive performance, buoyed by the yen's struggles amid political shifts in Japan. The election of conservative Sanae Takaichi as head of Japan's ruling party signals potential policy changes that are impacting the Japanese currency.

Meanwhile, political turmoil in France has also contributed to the euro's restraint, providing additional support for the dollar. The euro and yen's shifts have helped the dollar rise by over 1% this week, keeping other major currencies subdued.

The U.S. faces economic uncertainty with a government shutdown affecting data releases. This could challenge the Fed's upcoming meetings, though rate cuts are still anticipated in response to rising job market risks.

