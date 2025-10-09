Left Menu

Illegal Firecracker Storage Sparks Massive Explosion in Kanpur

In Kanpur's congested Mishri Bazaar, an accidental explosion was caused by illegal firecracker storage, not a scooter blast. Twelve individuals were detained, including a key suspect, Tariq, who remains at large. Authorities are conducting search operations ahead of the festive season to prevent further incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:31 IST
Illegal Firecracker Storage Sparks Massive Explosion in Kanpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A massive explosion rocked Kanpur's Mishri Bazaar, with police confirming it was due to illegal firecracker storage rather than a scooter explosion, as initially thought.

Officials debunked links to terrorist activity, revealing the blast stemmed from a cardboard box near a toy store and injured eight individuals.

Authorities seized a large cache of fireworks, suspended negligent officers, and continue search operations, detaining twelve individuals for illegal firework storage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Discussed Russia-Ukraine conflict with PM Modi and looked at outcome both of us want - focus on ending the conflict: UK PM Keir Starmer.

Discussed Russia-Ukraine conflict with PM Modi and looked at outcome both of...

 Global
2
Nigerian National Deported Amid Security Concerns

Nigerian National Deported Amid Security Concerns

 India
3
Global Political and Economic Diary: Key Events and Happenings in October

Global Political and Economic Diary: Key Events and Happenings in October

 Global
4
The deal is a real breakthrough: UK PM Starmer on US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan.

The deal is a real breakthrough: UK PM Starmer on US President Donald Trump'...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025