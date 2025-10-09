Illegal Firecracker Storage Sparks Massive Explosion in Kanpur

A massive explosion rocked Kanpur's Mishri Bazaar, with police confirming it was due to illegal firecracker storage rather than a scooter explosion, as initially thought.

Officials debunked links to terrorist activity, revealing the blast stemmed from a cardboard box near a toy store and injured eight individuals.

Authorities seized a large cache of fireworks, suspended negligent officers, and continue search operations, detaining twelve individuals for illegal firework storage.

(With inputs from agencies.)