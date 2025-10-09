Illegal Firecracker Storage Sparks Massive Explosion in Kanpur
In Kanpur's congested Mishri Bazaar, an accidental explosion was caused by illegal firecracker storage, not a scooter blast. Twelve individuals were detained, including a key suspect, Tariq, who remains at large. Authorities are conducting search operations ahead of the festive season to prevent further incidents.
A massive explosion rocked Kanpur's Mishri Bazaar, with police confirming it was due to illegal firecracker storage rather than a scooter explosion, as initially thought.
Officials debunked links to terrorist activity, revealing the blast stemmed from a cardboard box near a toy store and injured eight individuals.
Authorities seized a large cache of fireworks, suspended negligent officers, and continue search operations, detaining twelve individuals for illegal firework storage.
