Sandalwood Smugglers Nabbed: 400 Kg Cache Seized

In a significant breakthrough, authorities have seized 400 kg of smuggled sandalwood logs valued at Rs 50 lakh. The operation took place during a routine vehicle inspection by the Thooka Naicken Palayam police in Erode district.

A goods van registered in Kerala was stopped at Kemma Naicken Palayam, where officers discovered wooden boxes containing not just vegetables, as claimed, but also concealed sandalwood logs.

The occupants, Zynul Abudeen and Abdul Razak, were arrested on the scene. The duo reportedly confessed to smuggling the logs from Thooka Naicken Palayam to Kerala. The case is under thorough investigation to identify potential accomplices and other links.

