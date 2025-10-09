Left Menu

Sandalwood Smugglers Nabbed: 400 Kg Cache Seized

Police intercepted a van smuggling 400 kg of sandalwood logs worth Rs 50 lakh from Erode district to Kerala. Two individuals were arrested during a routine vehicle check when authorities discovered the contraband hidden among vegetables. Investigations are ongoing to uncover further details in the smuggling case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:47 IST
Sandalwood Smugglers Nabbed: 400 Kg Cache Seized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, authorities have seized 400 kg of smuggled sandalwood logs valued at Rs 50 lakh. The operation took place during a routine vehicle inspection by the Thooka Naicken Palayam police in Erode district.

A goods van registered in Kerala was stopped at Kemma Naicken Palayam, where officers discovered wooden boxes containing not just vegetables, as claimed, but also concealed sandalwood logs.

The occupants, Zynul Abudeen and Abdul Razak, were arrested on the scene. The duo reportedly confessed to smuggling the logs from Thooka Naicken Palayam to Kerala. The case is under thorough investigation to identify potential accomplices and other links.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Discussed Russia-Ukraine conflict with PM Modi and looked at outcome both of us want - focus on ending the conflict: UK PM Keir Starmer.

Discussed Russia-Ukraine conflict with PM Modi and looked at outcome both of...

 Global
2
Nigerian National Deported Amid Security Concerns

Nigerian National Deported Amid Security Concerns

 India
3
Global Political and Economic Diary: Key Events and Happenings in October

Global Political and Economic Diary: Key Events and Happenings in October

 Global
4
The deal is a real breakthrough: UK PM Starmer on US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan.

The deal is a real breakthrough: UK PM Starmer on US President Donald Trump'...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025