Tragedy in Lohardaga: Family of Three Brutally Murdered

A shocking incident in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district has left three family members dead, including an eight-year-old boy. The gruesome attack occurred in the early hours of Thursday at Kekrang village.

Authorities have revealed that the victims were bludgeoned with blunt objects, while the boy's mother was locked in a room by the assailants during the attack. Police are leaving no stone unturned, exploring angles such as witchcraft and possible land disputes to uncover the truth behind this horrific crime.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and a forensic team is actively involved in the ongoing investigation. The boy's mother reported to the police that her husband, a migrant worker, was not home at the time of the incident.