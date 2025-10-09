Left Menu

Tragedy in Lohardaga: Family of Three Brutally Murdered

In Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, three family members, including an eight-year-old boy, were murdered in Kekrang village. The boy's mother was reportedly locked in a room during the incident. Police are investigating motives including witchcraft and land disputes. A forensic team is examining the case further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:12 IST
Tragedy in Lohardaga: Family of Three Brutally Murdered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district has left three family members dead, including an eight-year-old boy. The gruesome attack occurred in the early hours of Thursday at Kekrang village.

Authorities have revealed that the victims were bludgeoned with blunt objects, while the boy's mother was locked in a room by the assailants during the attack. Police are leaving no stone unturned, exploring angles such as witchcraft and possible land disputes to uncover the truth behind this horrific crime.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and a forensic team is actively involved in the ongoing investigation. The boy's mother reported to the police that her husband, a migrant worker, was not home at the time of the incident.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Air travelers rethink plans as US government shutdown causes flight delays, cancellations

UPDATE 2-Air travelers rethink plans as US government shutdown causes flight...

 Global
2
A New Dawn: Hostage Release Signals Ceasefire in Gaza Conflict

A New Dawn: Hostage Release Signals Ceasefire in Gaza Conflict

 Egypt
3
Deadly Cough Syrup Tragedy: Indian Pharmaceutical Owner Arrested

Deadly Cough Syrup Tragedy: Indian Pharmaceutical Owner Arrested

 Global
4
We are opening up new opportunities in India for British business: UK PM Keir Starmer.

We are opening up new opportunities in India for British business: UK PM Kei...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025