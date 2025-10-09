Joint Task Force to Locate Hostage Bodies in Gaza
Turkey, along with Israel, the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt, is forming a task force to locate bodies of deceased hostages in Gaza. Turkish officials participated in negotiations in Egypt, facilitating a ceasefire and hostage agreement.
In a significant development, Turkey will join forces with Israel, the United States, Qatar, and Egypt in a joint task force aimed at locating the bodies of deceased hostages in Gaza, whose locations currently remain unknown. This announcement was made by a senior Turkish official on Thursday.
The joint task force is part of broader efforts following negotiations held in Egypt. These talks successfully led to a ceasefire agreement as well as a hostage deal earlier the same day.
Turkish officials have been actively involved in these negotiations, highlighting Turkey's commitment to ensuring stability and humanitarian relief in the region.
