U.N. Chief Embraces Gaza Ceasefire, Pledges Support

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed support for a ceasefire and hostage release agreement in Gaza. He stated that the U.N. is prepared to assist and emphasized the need for humanitarian access. Guterres reiterated the organization's commitment to provide immediate aid through its partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:59 IST
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced strong approval for the agreement aimed at securing a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza. Speaking on Thursday, Guterres highlighted the readiness of the United Nations to offer its full support for the initiative.

Addressing the international community from the United Nations, Guterres stressed the importance of ensuring complete and uninterrupted access for humanitarian workers in the region. Such access is vital to effectively aid and support the population affected by the ongoing conflict.

The Secretary-General underscored the preparedness of the U.N. and its partners to mobilize immediately, emphasizing that their resources and assistance are poised for deployment as the situation stabilizes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

