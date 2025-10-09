Arms Cache Uncovered Near India-Myanmar Border
A significant arms cache was seized by Assam Rifles in Mizoram's Champhai district near the India-Myanmar border. The operation, based on a tip-off, led to the recovery of firearms and ammunition. The absence of militants was noted, and the confiscated items were handed over to the police for investigation.
A significant cache of arms and ammunition has been uncovered by the Assam Rifles in Mizoram's Champhai district. This operation, launched following a tip-off, took place at Saikhumphai village near the India-Myanmar border on October 7.
The seized items included one 9mm pistol, one shotgun, and fifty 7.62mm cartridges. While no militants were found on site, comprehensive area domination was conducted to rule out any further militant presence.
The confiscated arms and ammunition have been handed over to the state police to proceed with investigation and legal action, according to an official statement from Assam Rifles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
