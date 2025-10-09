Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Crackdown on Illicit Liquor: A Broad Sweep for Change

Andhra Pradesh Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra announced strict measures to curb illicit liquor production statewide. The Navodayam initiative is actively preventing illegal liquor, and enforcement has been enhanced at border checkposts. False propaganda by the opposition is being countered, with legal action against misinformation spreaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:50 IST
In a determined effort to combat the illegal liquor industry, Andhra Pradesh's Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra disclosed on Thursday new stringent measures intended to halt the production and distribution of illicit liquor throughout the state.

During a press conference at the Secretariat, Ravindra asserted that the Excise Department, under the 'Navodayam' initiative, is already actively working to mitigate the illegal liquor activities across Andhra Pradesh.

He remarked that following directives from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the state has bolstered enforcement at border checkposts significantly. In response to allegations against the opposition YSRCP for spreading misinformation linked to unrelated deaths, Ravindra cautioned that legal repercussions would follow any dissemination of false information via media channels, referencing Sections 353 and 356 of the BNS.

