Extortion Plot Unraveled: Woman Attempts to Blackmail MLA

A woman in Thane city has found herself at the center of a police investigation after being accused of attempting to extort an MLA. According to a police official, charges were filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act on Wednesday.

The alleged extortion scheme took place between September 2024 and October 2025. The woman reportedly sent the MLA objectionable images and demanded Rs 10 lakh in return for keeping his reputation intact, said the official.

While the investigation is ongoing, no arrests have been made yet, leaving the case open as authorities work to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)