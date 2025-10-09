Left Menu

Extortion Plot Unraveled: Woman Attempts to Blackmail MLA

A woman in Thane city has been charged with attempting to extort money from an MLA by sending objectionable pictures and demanding Rs 10 lakh, threatening to damage his reputation. The crime allegedly occurred between September 2024 and October 2025, and the investigation is ongoing with no arrests made yet.

Updated: 09-10-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:17 IST
Extortion Plot Unraveled: Woman Attempts to Blackmail MLA
A woman in Thane city has found herself at the center of a police investigation after being accused of attempting to extort an MLA. According to a police official, charges were filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act on Wednesday.

The alleged extortion scheme took place between September 2024 and October 2025. The woman reportedly sent the MLA objectionable images and demanded Rs 10 lakh in return for keeping his reputation intact, said the official.

While the investigation is ongoing, no arrests have been made yet, leaving the case open as authorities work to uncover further details.

