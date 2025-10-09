Tragic Court Leap: Man Accused in POCSO Case Dies

A man accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act allegedly died by suicide on Thursday by jumping from a court building's fifth floor. The incident occurred during a scheduled hearing.

The deceased, Gautam M, aged 35, was arrested in April by Adugodi police and was held at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. He had been charged with sexually abusing a minor girl.

According to police sources, Gautam managed to escape his handcuffs while being escorted to the Bengaluru City civil court complex. He then fatally leapt from the building. Despite being rushed to Victoria Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

