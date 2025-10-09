Tragic Court Leap: Man Accused in POCSO Case Dies
Gautam M, arrested in April for sexually abusing a minor, died by suicide after jumping from a court building's fifth floor during his case hearing. He was in judicial custody at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison and succumbed to his injuries at Victoria Hospital.
A man accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act allegedly died by suicide on Thursday by jumping from a court building's fifth floor. The incident occurred during a scheduled hearing.
The deceased, Gautam M, aged 35, was arrested in April by Adugodi police and was held at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. He had been charged with sexually abusing a minor girl.
According to police sources, Gautam managed to escape his handcuffs while being escorted to the Bengaluru City civil court complex. He then fatally leapt from the building. Despite being rushed to Victoria Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries, officials said.
