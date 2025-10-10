Trump's Middle East Mission: A New Ceasefire Agreement

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans for a Middle East trip on Sunday, following a landmark ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas aimed at releasing hostages in Gaza.

The accord, finalized on Thursday, will see Israeli hostages exchanged for Palestinian prisoners, marking the first phase in Trump's initiative to resolve the two-year Gaza conflict.

This development is a crucial move in Trump's ongoing efforts to bring stability to the tumultuous Middle Eastern region, dramatically influenced by the prolonged hostilities.

