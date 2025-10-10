Kabul Explosion Under Investigation Amid Safety Assurances
An explosion occurred in Kabul near Abdul Haq Square, prompting an investigation by Taliban authorities. Despite the blast, no injuries or damage have been reported. Residents cited a possible second explosion, but this remains unconfirmed. Security forces have secured the area during the ongoing investigation.
Taliban authorities are actively probing an explosion that shook Kabul near Abdul Haq Square late Thursday night.
The blast, occurring close to critical government facilities, prompted a swift response with security forces cordoning off the area. However, officials report no casualties or damage from the incident.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid assured the public via social media that the situation is stable and under control. Residents mentioned hearing another blast in the Shar-e-Naw neighborhood, although a second incident has not been verified.
